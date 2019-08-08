Labourer in custody following armed robbery at Fyrish home

A 26-year-old labourer of Fyrish Village was arrested yesterday in connection with an armed robbery committed on a couple and their guests visiting from overseas.

Babita Hera, Rayon Monya and Raywattie and Budnarine Tekaram (overseas-based Guyanese) all of Lot 1 Fyrish Village, Corentyne, Berbice, were robbed of a quantity of cash, cellphones and jewellery, after two armed men invaded their home on Tuesday at around 21:30 hrs.

Kaieteur News was informed that on the night in question, the four persons were in the lower flat patio of the two-storey building, imbibing, when one of the suspects, armed with a gun, entered the yard via the eastern side of the fence, while another entered from the southern side of the fence and held the victims at gunpoint. They demanded that the four persons hand over their cash and jewellery. During the ordeal, Raywattie Tekaram was dealt a slap to the face by one of the perpetrators and was forced to hand over all that she had in her possession and those of her husband Budnarine Tekaram.

The suspects after grabbing what they could, made good their escape although the Albion Police Station is a mere three minutes away. Residents told Kaieteur News that the police were contacted while the perpetrators were at the house; however, they still arrived after the men had carried out the act and escaped.

The labourer was subsequently arrested based on information received. Police conducted a search of his home but nothing was found. He remains in custody.

Stolen from the Fyrish family were six gold rings, a Samsung Galaxy S8 cell phone, a gold chain and an iPhone 8 cell phone. Investigations are ongoing.