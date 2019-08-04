Fifty-three graduate from Guyana Foundation skills training programme.

Fifty-three women graduated from the Guyana Sunrise Centre last Thursday, having completed skills training programme in cosmetology, catering and tie dying.

The Guyana Foundation Sunrise Centre is a non-governmental and non-profit organisation that is maintained by donations from Guyana and around the world. Last Thursday’s graduation marks the fourth for Centre since its establishment.

According to the Centre Manager, Ms. Minawattie, the courses catered for women living between Charity and Pomona on the Essequibo Coast, the remote Amerindian Village of Mashabo and the Wakenaam Island.

The fabric design programme, she said, commenced in February 2019 in Mashabo and was facilitated by Ms. Abeola Garraway with sixteen participants.

The catering class, which was supported by fifteen women from Wakenaam, was facilitated every Saturday by Ms. Glynis Streete at Arthurville Primary School in Wakenaam. On the Essequibo Coast, the cosmetology class was facilitated by Ms. Jem Britton and supported by a total of 22 females.

In 2013, the Guyana foundation opened its doors to the people of Region Two in an effort to improve the lives of the less fortunate in various communities, while at the same time reducing the suicide rate on the Essequibo Coast.

In accomplishing its objective, the centre continues to offer a number of skills training programmes aimed at women empowerment. Other activities include after-school programmes, counselling, mental health presentations, summer classes, sensitisation programmes through community outreaches, community projects, and in the evening, the hosting of kids Christmas social.