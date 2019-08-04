Latest update August 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fifty-three graduate from Guyana Foundation skills training programme.

Aug 04, 2019 News 0

Fifty-three women graduated from the Guyana Sunrise Centre last Thursday, having completed skills training programme in cosmetology, catering and tie dying.

Participants of the Cosmetology Course.”

Participants of the Tie Dye Course.”

“Participants of the Catering Course.”

The Guyana Foundation Sunrise Centre is a non-governmental and non-profit organisation that is maintained by donations from Guyana and around the world. Last Thursday’s graduation marks the fourth for Centre since its establishment.
According to the Centre Manager, Ms. Minawattie, the courses catered for women living between Charity and Pomona on the Essequibo Coast, the remote Amerindian Village of Mashabo and the Wakenaam Island.
The fabric design programme, she said, commenced in February 2019 in Mashabo and was facilitated by Ms. Abeola Garraway with sixteen participants.
The catering class, which was supported by fifteen women from Wakenaam, was facilitated every Saturday by Ms. Glynis Streete at Arthurville Primary School in Wakenaam. On the Essequibo Coast, the cosmetology class was facilitated by Ms. Jem Britton and supported by a total of 22 females.
In 2013, the Guyana foundation opened its doors to the people of Region Two in an effort to improve the lives of the less fortunate in various communities, while at the same time reducing the suicide rate on the Essequibo Coast.
In accomplishing its objective, the centre continues to offer a number of skills training programmes aimed at women empowerment. Other activities include after-school programmes, counselling, mental health presentations, summer classes, sensitisation programmes through community outreaches, community projects, and in the evening, the hosting of kids Christmas social.

 

More in this category

Sports

Regal Masters, Mike’s Wellman to battle for Royston Ramsarran trophy

Regal Masters, Mike’s Wellman to battle for Royston Ramsarran

Aug 04, 2019

Arguably the two most accomplished softball masters teams in Guyana, Regal Masters and Wellman Masters will once again go at it this time for the Royston Ramsarran trophy at the GNIC Sports Club...
Read More
New Era Ent. /Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal continues today

New Era Ent. /Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal...

Aug 04, 2019

Cummings Lodge, East Ruimveldt are ExxonMobil/Petra Organisation U14 football titles

Cummings Lodge, East Ruimveldt are...

Aug 04, 2019

Pritipaul Singh and Builder’s Lumber Yard supports GCOS

Pritipaul Singh and Builder’s Lumber Yard...

Aug 04, 2019

Youth Enhancement 10/10 cricket second edition set for today

Youth Enhancement 10/10 cricket second edition...

Aug 04, 2019

Port Mourant Turf Club Centenary horserace meet successfully held

Port Mourant Turf Club Centenary horserace meet...

Aug 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019