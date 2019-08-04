Fifty-three graduate from Guyana Foundation skills training programme.

Latest update August 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
Fifty-three women graduated from the Guyana Sunrise Centre last Thursday, having completed skills training programme in cosmetology, catering and tie dying.
The Guyana Foundation Sunrise Centre is a non-governmental and non-profit organisation that is maintained by donations from Guyana and around the world. Last Thursday’s graduation marks the fourth for Centre since its establishment.
According to the Centre Manager, Ms. Minawattie, the courses catered for women living between Charity and Pomona on the Essequibo Coast, the remote Amerindian Village of Mashabo and the Wakenaam Island.
The fabric design programme, she said, commenced in February 2019 in Mashabo and was facilitated by Ms. Abeola Garraway with sixteen participants.
The catering class, which was supported by fifteen women from Wakenaam, was facilitated every Saturday by Ms. Glynis Streete at Arthurville Primary School in Wakenaam. On the Essequibo Coast, the cosmetology class was facilitated by Ms. Jem Britton and supported by a total of 22 females.
In 2013, the Guyana foundation opened its doors to the people of Region Two in an effort to improve the lives of the less fortunate in various communities, while at the same time reducing the suicide rate on the Essequibo Coast.
In accomplishing its objective, the centre continues to offer a number of skills training programmes aimed at women empowerment. Other activities include after-school programmes, counselling, mental health presentations, summer classes, sensitisation programmes through community outreaches, community projects, and in the evening, the hosting of kids Christmas social.
Aug 04, 2019Arguably the two most accomplished softball masters teams in Guyana, Regal Masters and Wellman Masters will once again go at it this time for the Royston Ramsarran trophy at the GNIC Sports Club...
Aug 04, 2019
Aug 04, 2019
Aug 04, 2019
Aug 04, 2019
Aug 04, 2019
Two weeks ago, I had a tiny argument with former general-secretary of the AFC, Marlon Williams. The theme of that disagreement... more
The worry about the Haitians is not so much about them coming, as their unexplained disappearance. In other words, this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean persons interacting with British tourists, apart from the super-rich, should be mindful... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]