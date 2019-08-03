Latest update August 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Suriname, Guyana to strike Bridge deal by early 2020 – Patterson

The Governments of Guyana and Suriname are currently in talks for the establishment of a crossing, to bridge the two countries.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, said that it will be the final bridge that would allow one to drive around the continent.
Patterson said that the governments have already signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to work on the project, and that talks are currently focused on the location of the proposed bridge.
Currently, there are two likely locations, Moleson Creek and Orealla.
“That’s where the issue starts,” the Minister said, “to have a location that would be acceptable to both of us.”
Patterson said that he and most of his colleagues would like the bridge to be built at Orealla. He contends that it would open up connections and development for the Indigenous community, as well as all of Guyana.
“So it’s at that stage whereby we’re trying to decide where to do the detailed [feasibility] studies.”
The Minister said that the two Governments would have to work out the cost of the bridge and how the cost would be shared.
Patterson said that such an endeavor is a priority for the Surinamese Government, as many Surinamese products are sold on the Guyanese market.
And because Guyana is about to benefit from oil revenues, starting next year, Suriname has a vested interest in benefiting from that, Patterson said.
He said that a deal should be struck by the end of this year or early next year.
On the matter of the ferry, the Kanawaima, Patterson said that the Surinamese Government recently ordered the parts necessary to fix it. He said that the arrangement between the governments mandates that Guyanese will do routine repairs and that Suriname will handle major fixes.
Patterson expects that by next week, there should be a meeting to discuss the status of those repairs.

