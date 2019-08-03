Latest update August 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Police suspect Brazil gold heist was planned 18 months ago

Aug 03, 2019

The Brazilian Civil Police suspect that the theft of 718.9 kgs of gold at the cargo terminal at Guarulhos Airport in Greater São Paulo was planned for at least a year and a half.

Footage of the robbery in play

That’s because, in November 2017, four men were arrested in a house on the outskirts of the city with equipment similar to that used in the crime committed last week: Federal Police (PF) cloned vehicles, bulletproof vests, long guns and lots of ammunition. .
At the time, the arrest was because military police around the area distrusted men at the door of a house, and inside, they discovered vehicles and weapons.
The four prisoners had an extensive criminal record including theft, receipt, drug trafficking and even murder. Three are still detained and one died in jail.
During investigations, police discovered that the gang planned to rob Guarulhos airport.
Now, investigators are trying to find out if those prisoners are related to the group that carried out the millionaire robbery.
The Civil Police managed to arrest three suspects from the most recent robbery . Investigators, however, still have no clue to the nearly 719 kilograms of gold stolen.

