Killing at Seeta’s Bar… CCTV footage allegedly shows ex-cop gun-butt, shoot peacemaker

Police are questioning the female night club patron whose argument with a cleaner ended with Kurt Anthony Duncan, a father of six, being gunned down at Seeta’s Bar on Monday.

Murdered: Kurt Anthony Duncan

Wanted: Keon David

Kaieteur News understands that investigators have viewed CCTV footage which allegedly shows the suspect Keon David, a former policeman, gun-butting and fatally shooting Duncan.
Police are reportedly trying to ascertain whether the woman is a friend of the ex-cop, who is still at large.
According to sources, the footage shows David occasionally touching the woman in a manner that suggested that they were close friends. The woman was still being questioned up to late yesterday evening.
Kaieteur News understands that the CCTV footage showed the woman arguing with a male cleaner at the night club, after he accidentally spilled some water on her.
Duncan – who was nearby – intervened in an apparent attempt to make peace. It was then that Keon David, the former policeman, allegedly walked up to Duncan and shoved him. He reportedly is then seen shooting Duncan in the stomach, then striking him with his firearm.
The 32-year-old suspect of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was reportedly seen fleeing the scene.
Duncan, of 192 North Sophia, was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. He is survived by his 32-year-old wife, Rebecca Duncan, and six children ages 13, 12, nine, six, five and one.

 

