Collect de money up front or else…

Oil is big business. Was a time when oil was a black dirty thing was cheap. But after a time is anodda. Oil get expensive and de companies begin to follow it. Since a country find oil, is nearly all dem foreign oil companies would come.

In Guyana case, de leaders get set up. De country didn’t know it had oil. People was searching and wasn’t finding. Some of dem was even packing up and leaving. Dem boys believe was part of a plan to smart Guyana. Technology was in place and dem boys believe Exxon did know from de satellite wheh de oil been.

It sign de kind of contract dat got Guyana in a pickle to dis day. And de contract got nuff loopholes. For example, when de drilling done and de hole got to close up is Guyana got to pay to do . It might have to hire de same Exxon to close de well wha Exxon itself drill.

But it ain’t too late. Dem boys pressing de government to put in de clause fuh Exxon to put aside money in Guyana pocket to close all dem well. It is de Decommissioning Fund. But it depend on who managing de fund. Money is a thing does disappear. De Venezuela money fuh oil disappear.

Guyana also trying wid a contract fuh oil spill. Dem boys seh dis whole oil thing is like sex. A lot of cleaning up got to be done when everything finish. Somebody got to pay. Is either one person pay up de money fuh any clean up or de odda party do de clean up at de party own expense. It gon be a case of tekking money from whatever payment you get, unless you charge a jewel and a crown from de start.

Guyana didn’t charge nutten, suh it deh at a disadvantage.

Thanks to Soulja Bai, dem boys get a chance to see de contract wha Guyana sign. Imagine how exposed Guyana woulda be. Like a man wid he pants down and he tail in de air.

Talk half and collect de money in advance