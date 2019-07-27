Not enough evidence to validate claims of paddy scam at Burma – Senior GRDB official

Even though several managers at the Burma Rice Research Station (East Coast Demerara) are claiming that investigations into the May 2019 paddy scam have been closed, credible sources are however telling another story.

Yesterday, this publication contacted a senior Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) official who explained that investigations into the matter have been completed, and there was “not enough evidence” to verify that a paddy scam was actually going on at the entity.

However, yesterday also, a source who had provided prior information on the matter, explained that ‘a very wishy-washy pattern of investigation’ has been carried out and the results were not made public.

In May last, the source had reported several employees at the entity had been fingered in a network paddy scam that saw security guards, a store clerk, two managers, truck drivers and checkers, as well as clearance personnel, colluding to sell paddy to persons in Mahaicony.

It was alleged that the store clerk would write more than the actual amount of paddy to be delivered to drivers and through collision by all, bills reflecting one amount were signed and approved, while the amount of paddy being delivered was way above what was written on the bills.

The issue was made public when an employee discovered that a truck that was supposed to be issued with fifty-five bags of paddy, actually was given ninety bags instead. Our source revealed yesterday that an Extension Manager was informed, as well a top manager in the company. A copy of the delivery note was collected from the security hut where the truck was given clearance. The employee who unearthed the alleged scam was said to be in conversation with a manager investigating the issue, when the employee received a phone call dictating that another employee had already called the truck driver to inform him that investigations into the matter had begun.

More information suggests also that calls were made from within the facility, alerting the persons who the extra paddy was sold to, with instructions that the extra bags be hidden. Sources have informed that a manager at the entity also went out of his way to ensure that the extra paddy was relocated. It is said that a female security guard on duty had objected to the discrepancies on the bill, that were conflicting with the actual amount of paddy on the truck, and a certain manger took the guard aside, spoke to her in hushed tones, and the woman returned shortly after and signed the bill, thus giving the truck clearance.

One source noted that a senior manager was approached and told that there was a driver who was willing to testify on all that had allegedly transpired, but that driver was never called, neither was any attempt made to locate him. However, the senior manager, when contacted, refuted such claims, and indicated that any helpful reports the driver could provide would certainly be welcome.

The driver is however claiming that he does not think anyone will call him, since the paddy scam has been an ongoing issue that involves a network of employees, who are always covering up the wrongdoing of each other.

According to reports, the additional forty bags of paddy were sold to a ‘scam network member’ in Airy Hall, Mahaicony. This publication was informed that this practice is ongoing, and that drivers would deliver paddy to several individuals along their route, who would have already paid for same to individuals engaged in the operations of the Burma Rice Research Station.