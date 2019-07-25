$20,000 fine for man who threatened to cut up mom and put pieces in freezer

A man was yesterday fined $20,000 or in default will serve two months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to using threatening language towards his mother.

Robin Mohan appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him. The charge stated that on July 20, 2019, at Howes Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, he used threatening language towards Satyawattie Mohan.

In the explanation that the defendant gave to the court, he stated that he had some problems with his mother and that’s why he told her certain things. Moreover, the man told the court that he loves his mother “more than God” and he is sorry for what he had said to her.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman then released the facts of the charge which stated that Robin Mohan is the son of the virtual complainant (Satyawattie Mohan) and he suffers from drug addiction. In 2016, the mother was forced to restrain the son from her home due to his smoking habits and abusive behaviour. However, the son still turned up at the woman’s home and abused her verbally.

On the day in question, the mother was at home when her son started to verbally abuse her for unknown reasons. She then asked the man to leave, but he refused and threatened to cut her up into pieces and put her in a freezer.

The matter was then reported, and when the police showed up at the address mentioned in the charge, a search was carried out on the man and a steel pipe, determined to be a smoking utensil, was found in his waist. Mohan was told of the offence and he then admitted. He was subsequently arrested and charged.