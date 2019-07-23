Assault charge for woman who disrupts protest with muddy water

Latest update July 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
A 27-year-old cosmetologist was yesterday slapped with an assault charge for allegedly disrupting a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) protest four days ago, when she threw a bucket of muddy water on the participants.
Cassandra Amsterdam appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where she admitted to the charge when it was read to her.
It was alleged that on July 19, last at High and Barrack Streets Georgetown, Amsterdam assaulted Yonalla Dalrymple.
Police prosecutor Adunni Innis had no objections for bail to be granted to Amsterdam. She then related the facts of the charge which indicated that on the day in question, Dalrymple was a participant in a peaceful protest by the PPP.
Amsterdam then allegedly came out of her home and shouted, “Y’all don’t make noise in front here.” As the protest continued, Amsterdam reportedly armed herself with a bucket of muddy water and threw it at the protesters, with some of it landing on Dalrymple and others.
In her defence, the pregnant woman stated that in addition to being an expecting mother she also has another small child. “Your worship on that day when they [protesters] were passing, my child was asleep.”
“I did go out to them and try to stop the noise. I had a cup of water in my hands and is that I threw on them, it wasn’t no muddy water. The water didn’t touch anybody, but I apologise to the court for my actions.”
Based on Amsterdam’s explanation, the magistrate entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Amsterdam was also granted bail in the sum of $5,000. The matter was then transferred for trial before Magistrate Rondel Weaver on September 9.
