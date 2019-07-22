Latest update July 22nd, 2019 12:58 AM

Who is sitting on a $31M lotto jackpot?

Jul 22, 2019 News 0

– company seeks persons still to claim winnings

Somewhere in Guyana, there are at least two individuals who are lotto millionaires.
In a recent advertisement, the Guyana Lottery Company has indicated that two persons are sitting on unclaimed Lotto Supa 6 jackpots to a total value of $39M.
According to the advertisement, the first jackpot’s drawing date was April 27, last. The jackpot was set at $31M. The winning numbers are 3, 9, 17, 20, 21 and 28. The bonus ball was 12 along with a free ticket letter being ‘K’.
The ticket was sold by S Satar & Son General Store. Moreover, the recovery date for that ticket has been set as July 27, 2019.
The second jackpot’s drawing date was May 18, last. That jackpot was set at $16M. However, the drawing was shared by two winners and therefore it was split down to $8M. One winner has not claimed that jackpot.
The winning numbers for the second jackpot are 1, 5, 10, 15, 25 and 26. The bonus ball was 17 along with a free ticket letter being ‘B’.
That ticket was sold by S S Chandra Real Estate and the winner has until August 17, 2019 to come forward.
The Guyana Lottery is pleading for its customers to check their tickets and visit the Company’s head office in Georgetown to claim their winnings.

