No meetings of GECOM’s Finance Committee… PPP Commissioners unaware of contracts being awarded

Earlier this year, the National Assembly approved over $3B for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to start preparations for early general and regional elections.

The funds were supposed to pay staffers, provide training and purchase supplies, inclusive of stationery – in essence, things relating to Election Day activities.

Since May when that money was approved, the Opposition says it remains in the dark whether any contracts has been awarded for the provision of services.

In fact, the Finance Committee of GECOM has not been meeting, and now, with the current situation over the selections of a new chairperson, the Opposition said it cannot ascertain what, if any, preparations have started.

According to Commissioner Bibi Shadick, one of three Opposition-appointed commissioners, she is also a co-chair of the Finance Committee of GECOM.

She said that despite reports, she cannot confirm a contract for cameras was awarded to a well-known businessman linked to the hotel and auto sales sector.

GECOM’s Public Relations Department itself has not returned called for a confirmation.

“The Commissioners on my side know nothing of that. I am part of the Finance Committee and we don’t know of any such thing…no approval for anything… Usually, when we discuss it, it is recommended to the Commission.”

She admitted that the National Assembly has approved $3.4B for holding of elections.

Applications to spend that money have to be made through the Commission’s Finance Committee.

“As far as can I recall, no approval has been made by us. Any contracts by GECOM would therefore be issued without the approval of the Commission.”

She said that there is a belief that when the Commission does not meet, as had been the case with several walkouts this year by the Opposition, in the interim, the Chairman makes decisions.

There is significant interest in how GECOM’s funds are being spent.

Last year, the National Assembly approved $5.4B for the operations of the Commission and the holding of house-to-house registrations.

With that additional $3.4B in May, that means that GECOM has $8.8B, not an insignificant sum by any means.

A few years ago, GECOM came under fire after it was alleged that significant procurement breaches took place.

In fact, hundreds of millions of dollars were spent on communication equipment that never worked, and on overpriced batteries, pliers and ink for printers. In recent times, GECOM has been advertising for services.