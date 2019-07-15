National Race of Champions rd 2 Hassan unfazed by Seebarran’s threat

One of the key battles come this Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit when the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports hosts the second round of the National Race of Champions will in the Miracle Optical-sponsored Sport Tuner category.

The battle will be between Azad Hassan and Raymond Seebarran who are currently at the top of the championship with the winner set to pocket $500,000.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Hassan said, “Yeah, I can’t wait to get back in action in the sport tuner class. I think my main competition this year is Raymond Seebarran, not forgetting the return of Roopnarine Dasrat. The top four competitors are within one-tenth of a second from each other.”

“I think we are about eight points apart but it’s no big distance that can’t be closed down, come next Sunday.”

Hassan says he has a plan for the competition come Sunday but did not let any details slip.

“I’m feeling good heading into the weekend, feeling pretty confident of myself and the car. From the last time out, we’ve made a few minor changes in keeping with the rules.”

He noted that the last time out, he had some difficulties but promised his fans that he is more than ready for round two.

“I know there were a lot of guys who were looking for better performances from me and the team and I know that this time out, round two, is going to be different.”

His car is sponsored by GUYOIL, Buddy’s Entertainment Complex, Toucan Industries, John Lewis Styles and Zyna Furniture and is being prepared by Emran & Raymond Automotive Services under TEAM ER RACING”.