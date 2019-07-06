Man steals motorbike to buy horse cart – crashes on way to sale -court hears

A 20-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to one year in jail when he appeared before a city magistrate where two robbery charges and one simple larceny charge were read to him.

Ken Das appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The first charge read that on June 27, 2019 at Lombard Street, Charlestown, Georgetown while in company of another and armed with an offensive weapon, he robbed Tracey Reid of one Samsung phone value at $80,000.

The second charge stated that on June 22, 2019 at Lombard Street, Charlestown, Georgetown while in the company of another and armed with a cutlass he robbed Tandi Whittaker of a cellular phone valued $65,000; $31,000 in cash, medication valued at $5,500 and a handbag valued at $3,000 along with her personal documents.

The final charge stated that between July 1, 2019 and July 2, 2019 at Lombard Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, the defendant stole motorcycle CJ 8934 which is the property of Andre Haywood.

The defendant pleaded not guilty in relation to the charges for the attacks against Whittaker and Reid. However, in relation to the charge involving Haywood, he pleaded guilty.

The court heard that while on lunch break Haywood parked his motorcycle in the Ketley Primary School compound and went home on July 01. He returned the following day and inquired from the security guard about the motorcycle. The guard informed that the motorcycle was missing.

The court heard that Haywood went in search of the motorcycle and was later informed that the said motorcycle was involved in an accident. The defendant was riding the cycle. The defendant was arrested and provided police with a caution statement. The motorcycle was lodged at the Providence Police Station.

In his explanation, the defendant said that he “was not focusing.” He also stated that he loves horses and that a friend told him that he had a horse cart to sell.

According to him, he didn’t have the money to purchase the horse cart, and as a result stole the motorcycle which he would have sold to buy the horse cart.

The prosecutor then objected to bail being granted because of the prevalence and nature of the offence. According to the prosecutor, Das had a matter before the High Court for attempt to commit murder.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus then remanded the defendant to prison until August 2, 2019 on each of the two robbery charge, but sentenced him to one year imprisonment on the larceny charge.