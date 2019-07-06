Georgetown School of Nursing expands to accommodate more trainee nurses

The nursing community welcomed an additional annex yesterday during a simple launching ceremony at the Critchlow Labour College Auditorium.

The Critchlow Annex came into being in 2010 to boost student intake but after a few months it became non-functional.

The ceremony was called to order; the chairperson was the University of Guyana (UG) and NCN’s very own, Marcy Parker.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) choir rendered ‘The Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston and Miley Cyrus’s ‘The Climb’.

Seriah Validum, Director of Health Sciences Education gave an overview of the Critchlow Initiative.

She said, “Back then we had an intake of 24 students per year. Now we have an intake of approximately 200 students per year.” This particular part of her speech was met with bountiful applause.

“In 2010 the Critchlow Annex was used to increase the intake of students but after a few months it had become non-existent. There are limits to capacity within the nursing schools despite this however additional classrooms are being acquired to enhance our student intake.”

She went on to say that now that the Critchlow Annex was reborn they will continue to enhance the student intake. However it was observed that there is a need for additional tutors.

In the years 2018-2019 they advertised for eligible nurses to apply as tutors and the shortlisted candidates were contacted.

Minister Annette Ferguson gave very brief remarks on behalf of the Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan. So too did Minister Keith Scott.

Both ministers expressed their joy and contentment at being in attendance and on future collaborations with the Ministry of Public Health.

They both commended Minister Volda Lawrence on her achievements within the health sector since her transfer and they urged her to continue along that path as they will assist and combine their resources.

Dr. Mandy La Fleur, Midwifery and Nursing Consultant at the Ministry of Public Health introduced the woman who would present the featured address and she was no other than the Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence.

Minister Lawrence took the stage and thanked Dr. La Fleur before greeting the audience.

She said “Guyana, Guyana may the blessing of God never leave your shore…Today marks a special day in the calendar year of the Ministry of Public Health.”

She went on to say that there is a gap in registered nurses. Some 550 is needed to bring the number up to standard while the nursing assistants would need 686.

She encouraged those in attendance to tell a brother, sister and friend to finish school and CXC and apply to serve the cou nty.

The Ministry of Public Health and the government of Guyana are committed to ensuring that every young person has equal job and career opportunities disregarding colour, race or creed.

Volda said that the country economic trajectory will take off and there will be a need for service that is accessible, timely and most importantly efficient.

The vote of thanks was given by Camille Johnson, the coordinator for Annex Two. The minister proceeded to cut the ribbon to declare the Annex officially commissioned.