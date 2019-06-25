Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey C/ship underway at Gymnasium

The annual Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey Championships hit off last evening at the National Gymnasium from 17:00hrs. The tournament follows the unique concept of teams being awarded goal handicaps prior to commencement and therefore allows junior sides to compete against the more mature and experienced sides.

GCC Vintage return as the defending men’s champions with a five goal handicap (5) and will face top ranked side PEPSI Hikers (0), SHC Slick Sticks(8), YMCA OFHC Pacesetters (11) and YMCA OFHC Champs (12) in Group A of the men’s competition. Group B comprises of last tournament’s finalists, Bounty GCC (3), YMCA OFHC Top Form (5), SHC Splinters (9) and the Hikers Generals (9).

Young promising players like Shaquon Favourite of YMCA OFHC Champs and the entertaining Garnett boys, Tivesard, Shomere, Tahrea and Baraka of SHC Slick Sticks will have an opportunity to test their skills against the country’s top national players, including Jamarj Assanah of PEPSI Hikers and Kareem McKenzie of Bounty GCC. Meanwhile, veterans Ivor Thompson, Rene Edwards and Damon Woodroffe bring experience and guidance to the mix in the men’s competition.

In the ladies competition, GBTI GCC Spice take the top seeded position and zero goal handicap (0). The ever-improving Saints (5), YMCA OFHC Wolves (5), Bingo GCC Spartans (5), YMCA OFHC Bellatrix (9) and defending champs the GBTI GCC Tigers (3) complete the single pool ladies competition.

The exciting play of nationals MinSodia Culpepper of the YMCA OFHC Wolves, Marzana Fiedtkou of the GBTI GCC Tigers and Tekeisha Deleon of Saints is sure to take center stage in the women’s competition which sees several teams on even handicaps making for a competitive tournament. There has been an emergence of young female players in recent years however, like Makeda Harding of the Bingo GCC Spartans and Mariah Seegobind of Saints who will be eager to step up to the challenge of matching skills against the seniors.

Games continue all week in the evenings from 17:00hrs and concludes on the weekend beginning at 14:00hrs on both Saturday and Sunday.