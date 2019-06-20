Smart urban development master plan to identify infrastructural needs–Dr. Mark Bynoe

Dr. Mark Bynoe, Director of the Department of Energy, said that one of the functions of the Urban Development Master Plan is to identify infrastructural needs in the country.

Guyana should develop a smart Urban Master Plan because the small population provides an opportunity not to be focused heavily on labour intensive methods, Bynoe said.

“But to start seeking out technological solutions, by which we are able to advance not only the present but also be putting our minds to the future.”

Bynoe said, “Georgetown as we know it today, is a place [with a] great flow of heavy vehicular traffic, and anyone who traverses Water Street, anyone who goes anywhere close to Kingston or the East Bank will see evidence of this.

“[There is] increasing congestion, ineffective traffic management, non-existent priority lanes, a culture of impatience and intolerance, insufficient enforcement of the city laws and by laws and insufficient multipurpose facilities.”

He went on to say that it is therefore essential that any such master plan must include the consideration of identifying infrastructural needs, onshore support such as fabrication construction and supply and service opportunities.

Transportation and distribution will arise from exploration and [the] development of oil and gas resources in offshore Guyana.

Critical to offshore Guyana will be transportation services such as heliports. Ogle is rapidly exceeding its carrying capacity and therefore alternative areas will need to be found.

“We focus heavily on production but not on what is being designated for first responders. Bynoe noted that most of the country’s hospitals and primary health care services are found in central Georgetown. God forbid that they will need to be accessed rapidly.

“Overall if the country is to absorb all that comes with the oil sector , these urban infrastructure issues need to be identified and addressed, most likely before first oil.”