Fisherman Masters, Wellman Masters chalk wins

Fisherman Masters and Wellman Masters registered victories when Father’s day T20 softball competition got underway yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Fisherman Masters defeated Ariel Masters by 16 runs in their encounter. Batting first in difficult conditions, Fisherman Masters managed 90-9. Munilall Mohanlall made 16, while Eon Lovell scored 14 and Jagdesh Persaud 12. Rudy Rodrigues claimed 2-22 while there was one wicket each for Peter Persaud and Mohamed Rafeek.

Ariel Masters responded with 74 all out in 18 overs. Oslyn Batson struck two fours and one six in a top score of 23 while Rafeek made 11. Jagdesh Persaud captured 3-12, Zameer Hassan 2-11 and Pooran Singh 2-15.

Wellman Masters overcame HS Masters by eight wickets in their match up. HS Masters took first strike and were bowled out for 66 in 18.1 overs.

N. Balram made 20 with one four, while A. Sookram, who hit two sixes, chipped in with 15. Nandram Samlall grabbed 3-12 from three overs, while Sheldon Perch, Rawl Reid, Ewie Sharma and Lloyd Ruplall took one each.

Wellman Masters replied with 67-2 in 10.3 overs. Latchman Kallicharran hammered three fours in a top score of 31, while Ganesh Sookdeo made 24 not out with one four.

The duo added 57 for the second wicket to anchor the chase after Wellman Masters lost their first wicket with the score on seven. Rudy Rodrigues had 1-19.

The competition is being sponsored by Patsan Trading, Brush Grocery, Pooran Electrical, Royal Glass and Friends bar, Pete’s Real Estate and Ramchand’s Auto Parts.