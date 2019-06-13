Region 10 Regional Chairman vows to take action against river obstruction

Regional Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian, has made it clear that he and his Council will not sit by and allow the actions of a few to create undue difficulties for residents of Region 10. The Regional Chairman was at the time speaking at the most recent sitting of the Regional Democratic Council statutory meeting, where he issued an ultimatum to have a dragger (a water dredge that is used to do mining) removed.

The dragger in question is positioned in the vicinity of Surapana Farm and according to Morian, if moves are not made swiftly to address this issue, those responsible will have to face the ire of affected residents.

According to the Regional Chairman, a great deal of the region’s agricultural activities are done along the river and creeks, thus the presence of the dragger has had a negative impact. He noted too that a number of residents depend heavily on the river water to take care of their farms which are being obstructed.

He said that while the dragger near Surapana Farm is somewhat hidden, he and others are nevertheless aware of its presence in the river. “If you look for them (draggers) by the bridge, you wouldn’t see them. We went through this same thing last year. I am appealing to the powers that be to address this matter, because when I was coming in – and this is the part that is disturbing me – some persons told me that they are not coming to me again on this matter,” he said.

Morian revealed that he was told that there is a plan being hatched by some residents to take matters into their own hands. “I can’t repeat what they said they will do, but what we want is to keep the peace in Region 10. I know what they plan to do will result in the peace being disturbed, but it boggles the mind to know that even after bringing this situation to the attention of the GGMC and the Ministry of Natural Resources, since last year, we are having the problem again,” he noted.

“The people will do things that we don’t want them to do. We don’t want the peace that we have to be eroded,” said Morian, adding that he would not repeat the actions some residents have threatened, but warned that if implemented they can have some serious consequences which he would rather prevent altogether.

This is in light of the Regional Chairman’s desire to see Linden embrace a reputation of being a peaceful community, although he did share his willingness to help “defend any actions or inactions that seek to place the region at a grave disadvantage.”

“They (residents) plan to do things which (could) involve police, but we don’t want that, because we are a relatively stable community. Some people complained before I knew about the dragger and some people said ‘Chairman watch it!’ but I allowed it to slide,” he lamented.

Moreover, the Regional Chairman said he is hopeful that by next Wednesday the matter can be finally resolved, even as he added that “if it’s not addressed, then the public can expect to see the reactions of residents.”

“So I am hoping that by now and next week Wednesday, because I am going there myself with the police, some form of action will have to be taken.”

He added, “We want to maintain peace, stability and tranquillity as it is only then that you will get development and we the residents of Region 10 will get that, because we will do whatever it takes to ensure that.”