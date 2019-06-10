Former head teacher ventures into cottage industry

— New line of pepper sauce to hit local shelves

Just about two months ago, retired Head teacher, Joan Jacqueline Butcher, decided to dedicate some time and effort to starting her own business.

Today, she is poised to make her mark in Guyana’s cottage industry with a line of organic hot sauces. Ms. Butcher said that her idea was birthed after her participation in a women’s seminar hosted by the Sonia Noel Foundation, earlier this year.

“I always had a passion for business; wanted to be my own boss. I tried my hand here and there, but never really got around to it because my teaching career consumed most of my time,” Butcher said.

“The programme, ‘Confidence Becomes You,’ gave me the motivation I needed to start,” the retired head teacher said. She decided to invest in a line flavoured pepper sauces which she put on show for the Women and Business Expo, hosted at the Pegasus Hotel earlier this year.

However, since there are quite a few brands of peppers already on the market, the budding entrepreneur decided to add some creativity to her product.

“I wanted to produce something healthy so it is all organic; I wanted to have flavour so I added local fruits like pineapple, mangoes and sourie and I wanted it to have a kick to it so that’s where the pepper comes in,” she explained.

Under the label, Butcher’s, the former head teacher managed to churn out six different flavours of hot sauces. She also produces jerk and seafood seasoning under the same brand – the latter products are made to order. The brand made its debut at the Women and Business Expo held at the Pegasus, earlier this year.

Since then, Ms. Butcher said the brand received much support from local consumers.

“We exhibited at the International Women‘s Day Expo in March and the brand has made quite an impression.”

To further establish her name, Mrs. Butcher said her business has been licensed and registered. “So, we are a legitimate cottage industry,” she added.

Ms. Butcher hopes to showcase her products internationally as well.

“I want be able to participate in a trade show in Antigua slated for later this year.” At present, the new sauces are marketed via the Guyana Shop and will hit local outlets including the New Nigel’s Supermarket in the coming weeks.