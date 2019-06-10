Corona Futsal Final…Tiger Bay cop first title

Alfred rides away with Hero Honda MVP prize

Fan favourites, Tiger Bay shot their way to a 4-3 win over Back Circle early yesterday morning at the National Gymnasium to win their first title in the fourth annual Corona Futsal Tournament. The final was played in front a large and partisan crowd around 01:00hrs yesterday. Leading goal scorer and Most Valuable Player of the competition and captain of the winners’, Deon Alfred, banged in a hat-trick, to spearhead the victory for his side.

The skipper gave thanks to the almighty to for helping them win the competition and noted that the win will bring a positive vibe in his community.

Alfred’s goals came in the 6th, 7th & 19th minutes, while Josiah Charles’ 11th minute strike proved to be vital in the Cliff Hanger match.

On the score sheet for the losers were Stephan McLean (34th minute) and Trayon Bobb who netted a brace in the (15th & 24th minutes).

Tiger Bay carted off $500,000 cash and the championship trophy, while Back Circle received $250,000 for the second place finish.

During the third place playoff, Future Stars steamrolled Bent Street 8-4 to pocket the $125,000 third place prize, while Bent Street walked away with $75,000.

William Europe netted a hat-trick, while Keron Solomon and Jamal Cozier fired in braces to add to Randel Bowman solitary goal for the winners. Finding the back of the net for Bent Street were Sheldon Profit with a brace to go along with one goal each from Clive Nobrega and Adrian Aaron.

Leading goal scorer of the tournament, Deon Alfred received a Hero Honda 150cc Motorcycle, compliments of Rose Ramdehol Auto Sales.