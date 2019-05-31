Bandits cornered in Norton Street Three shot dead, cop wounded

Norton Street, Lodge, was the scene of high drama last night after three bandits were cornered and killed during a bungled robbery that e

nded in a one-hour shootout at the home of a constructor worker.

Two of the bandits, whom a source identified as Shawn Brown Jr. and Junior Nurse, were slain in the Lot 46, Norton Street, Lodge home after refusing repeated calls to surrender. A third bandit was later reported slain.

A policeman, identified as Corporal Clive Clarke, was shot in the leg.

Police reportedly recovered two handguns from the scene.

Crime Chief Lyndon Alves last night commended his ranks “for a job well done.”

Explaining the rapid response by the ranks, Alves said, “We have saturated the town and environs with police. We have ranks operating covertly and overtly. It was a job well done.”

The drama began around 20.30 hrs when the gunmen attacked Neville Leslie, a construction worker in his home.

Leslie told reporters that he was in his bottom flat with his five-year-old son when a young man, who scaled his fence, entered through the back door and held them at gunpoint.

Two other men, also with guns, entered, and took father and son to the top flat.

Leslie said that the men took some cash from his pockets, took his silver chain, and then began to demand “money and jewels.”

“They say where the gold and the money deh? I seh me ain’t got nothing. Then they say where the woman who come in the country deh? Where the gold they does deh wearing?”

“They put me to lie down and they say that they will shoot me son, if me ain’t find the gold and the money.

“I say ‘big boy’, me ain’t understand. I say me doan wear gold. I looking fuh it just like y’all. “

“One of them say, ‘We gun got to do this man like what we does do everybody else.”

According to a teary-eyed Leslie, his son kept asking “Daddy, they gun shoot we daddy?”

“I said no, and tell him to keep quiet.

“They slap me up and take me in the back room and start tumble up the house.”

But luck was with Leslie, since a police squad was passing at the same time, and residents alerted them to the robbery.

On being alerted to the presence of the police, the gunmen ran out of the room. Leslie said that one of the bandits was apparently shot in the living room.

He said he could hear the wounded bandit saying, “I get knock boy, I bleeding.”

“Then he start groaning.”

Leslie said that he took the opportunity to remove some louver panes and lower his son through the window, before he too clambered out to safety.

Heavily armed police ranks arrived at the scene and loud gunfire could be heard, with the bandits in the house returning fire and refusing to surrender.

Residents could be heard shouting encouragement to the ranks.

Around 22.00 hrs, the gunfire ceased as another bandit was killed.

Earlier one of the bandits emerged from the house with his hands in the air in a token of surrender. He appeared to be also wounded.

The ranks left the scene to loud cheers from the large crowd that had gathered.

Divisional Commander Marlon Chapman, when interviewed at the Georgetown Public Hospital, said that three men were dead and a police rank wounded.

Shawn Brown Jr. was the son of notorious Shawn Brown who was killed during the crime wave.

The father, Shawn Brown, kidnapped Stephen Lesniak, Regional Security Officer and head of the United States embassy security unit in Georgetown.

At the time of the kidnap he was playing golf at the Lusignan Golf Club. Lesniak was released after a ransom was paid.