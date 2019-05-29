Ministry of Education Tenders Projects to Upgrade Different Sections of Education System

The Ministry of Education tendered for a total of five projects and the bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). A number of areas were covered as the ministry is seeking to strengthen the Health and Family Life section, review the Special Needs Policy Framework and to both review and enhance the Continuing Education and Second Chance Programmes respectively.

Other notable projects were the Guyana Defence Force Rehabilitation of the Archives Building, Repairs of the Fiberglass Vessels and the Procurement of Two Aluminium Trailers amongst others.

Ministry of Education

GSDEP – Strengthening of Health and Family Life Education

Review of the Governance and Coordination Mechanism for the Technical and Vocational Training Sub Sector of Guyana

Review and Enhancing of the Continuing Education and Second Chance Programmes

Review of Special Education Needs Policy Framework

Development of a Natural Hazard Risk Profile for the Education Sector

Consultants for Development and Piloting of a Natural School Safety Programme

Guyana Defence Force

Rehabilitation of Archives Building Base Camp Ayanganna (Retender)

Repairs of Fiberglass Vessels

Procurement of Two new Aluminium Trailers