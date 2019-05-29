Ministry of Education Tenders Projects to Upgrade Different Sections of Education System

Latest update May 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Education tendered for a total of five projects and the bids were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). A number of areas were covered as the ministry is seeking to strengthen the Health and Family Life section, review the Special Needs Policy Framework and to both review and enhance the Continuing Education and Second Chance Programmes respectively.
Other notable projects were the Guyana Defence Force Rehabilitation of the Archives Building, Repairs of the Fiberglass Vessels and the Procurement of Two Aluminium Trailers amongst others.
Ministry of Education
GSDEP – Strengthening of Health and Family Life Education
Review of the Governance and Coordination Mechanism for the Technical and Vocational Training Sub Sector of Guyana
Review and Enhancing of the Continuing Education and Second Chance Programmes
Review of Special Education Needs Policy Framework
Development of a Natural Hazard Risk Profile for the Education Sector
Consultants for Development and Piloting of a Natural School Safety Programme
Guyana Defence Force
Rehabilitation of Archives Building Base Camp Ayanganna (Retender)
Repairs of Fiberglass Vessels
Procurement of Two new Aluminium Trailers
