Livestock Authority cracks down on importation of eggs

Authorities are paying more attention to the importation of eggs.

According to the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), an import permit is needed when bringing eggs into Guyana.

The advisory was published Sunday in the state-owned Guyana Chronicle.

Under the laws of Guyana – the Animal Health Act 2011 Section 22 (1) – “Any person intending to import any animals or animal product/commodity into Guyana shall apply to the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) for an import permit”.

The GLDA said that as such, all importers of eggs are required to obtain prior approval and an import permit from its offices.

“Importation of eggs without the requisite documentation is a criminal offence and will result in the seizure and destruction of the eggs and the consignee (importer) will be charged and placed before the court.”

The authority explained that unauthorised importation poses a disease and health threat to the poultry industry and human population.

“All eggs to be imported must come from farms certified by the official veterinary authority of the country of origin, indicating that the eggs are free from diseases, fit for human consumption and/or the production of baby chicks. Also, all imported eggs must be presented for entry in new and clean containers.”

GLDA said that applications can be made at its Mon Repos offices.

Guyana has several thriving egg production operations. According to official figures, there are an estimated 100 independent commercial broiler farms, varying in size.

In addition, it is estimated that there are some 3,000 small ‘back yard’ farmers with average sizes.