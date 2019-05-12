NIS offers mobile money platform for self-employed

Latest update May 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, hosted a Compliance Workshop for Senior Managers, Office Managers and Compliance officers from its 14 offices across the country.
The workshop is one of Management’s intervention and continued effort to enable compliance officers to plan and execute their day to day activities effectively. Many strategies were discussed, the major being, making payment easier for self-employed contributors across the country via the mobile money app.
The mobile money platform provides an alternative payment method for self-employed persons. Instead of visiting the NIS office in order to remit contributions, individuals can make their payments from a mobile device; internet enabled device and any mobile money location.
This service seeks to improve compliance among the self-employed population by addressing the main complaint of having to leave their businesses for an extended period in order to make their contribution payments.
This training was done to provide details as to how the system would operate from the perspective of the self-employed person as well as what steps the employees of NIS must take to ensure verification of payments and their incorporation into NIMS.
Brief remarks were made by the Chairman of the NIS Board, Mr. John Seeram, while presentations were done by the General Manager of NIS, Ms. Holly Greaves; Finance Controller, Ms. Rita Scotland; Manager, Research and Information System, Mr. Keith Fileen; and GTT Representative Mr. Chapman.
The launch of the initiative is slated for June 2019.
