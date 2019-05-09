Latest update May 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fisherman remanded for Norton Street murder

May 09, 2019 News 0

 

A fisherman yesterday found himself before the courts charged with the murder of Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’, who was shot in the leg last week. As a result of the shooting he later died.

Remanded James Fraser

James Fraser, called ‘Dab’ appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him by the Chief Magistrates Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the allegation as the charge was indictable.
The charge alleged that on March 30, last, at Norton Street, Georgetown, Fraser murdered Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’.
Fraser who was not represented by an attorney told the court that he is 21-years-old and resides at Garnett Street, Georgetown.
According to reports, on the day in question, Rodney, a 35-year-old taxi driver of Lot 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was involved in a heated argument with the victim and another man called ‘Curl Up.’
The two men reportedly pulled out guns and discharged several rounds at Rodney, who was hit in the left leg. A passerby, identified as 24-year-old Shaquille Dion of D’Urban Street, was also shot in the process.
The injured men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Dion was treated and sent away, while Rodney was admitted in a critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Magistrate McLennan remanded Fraser to prison and instructed that he should return to court on May 21, 2019 for the continuation of his matter.

More in this category

Sports

Rain prevents further play with Essequibo placed on 38-1

Rain prevents further play with Essequibo placed on 38-1

May 09, 2019

The inclement weather continues to hamper the ongoing Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament, thereby robbing the cricketers of a decent chance to stake a claim for selection on the...
Read More
Pure Racing secures Sprite sponsorship

Pure Racing secures Sprite sponsorship

May 09, 2019

Police Force Swim Team participates in Dolphin Speed Swim Meet

Police Force Swim Team participates in Dolphin...

May 09, 2019

BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC 100 Balls TournamentNo. 72 All Stars defeat Dukestown Warriors to lift TitleRamdass and Gobin outstanding

BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC 100 Balls TournamentNo. 72 All...

May 09, 2019

Nationwide softball cricket tournament bowls off on May 18

Nationwide softball cricket tournament bowls off...

May 09, 2019

Keen battles expected tomorrow in Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ competition

Keen battles expected tomorrow in Linden Guinness...

May 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]