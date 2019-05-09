Fisherman remanded for Norton Street murder

A fisherman yesterday found himself before the courts charged with the murder of Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’, who was shot in the leg last week. As a result of the shooting he later died.

James Fraser, called ‘Dab’ appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him by the Chief Magistrates Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the allegation as the charge was indictable.

The charge alleged that on March 30, last, at Norton Street, Georgetown, Fraser murdered Marlon Seon Rodney, called ‘George’.

Fraser who was not represented by an attorney told the court that he is 21-years-old and resides at Garnett Street, Georgetown.

According to reports, on the day in question, Rodney, a 35-year-old taxi driver of Lot 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was involved in a heated argument with the victim and another man called ‘Curl Up.’

The two men reportedly pulled out guns and discharged several rounds at Rodney, who was hit in the left leg. A passerby, identified as 24-year-old Shaquille Dion of D’Urban Street, was also shot in the process.

The injured men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Dion was treated and sent away, while Rodney was admitted in a critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Magistrate McLennan remanded Fraser to prison and instructed that he should return to court on May 21, 2019 for the continuation of his matter.