Moses wuk under threat; Soulja Bai own is next

De roads dangerous. Every day dem boys does seh suh but some people don’t listen. Now de Uncle Sam embassy find out.

Lamaha Street is one place wheh people can only drive fast when is night or pun a holiday when de street empty. Sunday wasn’t a holiday but as usual de street was empty. That is when drivers got to tek dem time and look out fuh some idiot.

De Ambassador vehicle been pun de road. Dem boys don’t know if de driver think he was de biggest thing suh he wasn’t looking out fuh anybody. He didn’t bargain fuh some Guyanese who does think just like him.

De result is that anodda big vehicle come out of nowhere. Dem always seh that de strongest does survive. People see de American vehicle roll over. A Prado knock him really hard.

America got money suh it can replace de vehicle. But sometimes, de people wid de money does be de cheapest. Somebody got to pay and dem boys don’t know who.

If was a case of insurance dem could understand but diplomatic vehicle don’t carry insurance. Somebody gun suffer serious losses.

It could be that somebody picking pun de Americans. If that is de case de odda driver got a rude surprise coming.

And talking bout surprise, dem boys hear Moses sent Ram Jattan a text. De text talking bout bug biting. When Ram Jattan get de text he send fuh buy Baygon. But he got a smart wife. She tell him that Moses talking in parables. He talking bout when you own bug bite you. That is wha de wife tell him.

Even then Ram Jattan didn’t understand. De people in de KFC Party had to put him to sit down and explain de thing fine, fine.

He is Moses bug. Is he bring Moses to de party. Anywhere you tun you use to see de two of dem. Dem was like Betty and Poe Joe. Now Ram want Soulja Bai to tek way de Prime Minister form Moses because Ram want de wuk.

It got to be a nice wuk.

Talk half and is only time somebody gun want Soulja Bai wuk.