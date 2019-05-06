El Dorado and XM disappear from CJIA duty free shops

When people tek things fuh granted, dem does get lash suh hard dat dem don’t even know wha knock dem. Any businessman, who know dat he got a good thing and sit down because he is de best, does wake up one day and find dat he is no longer de best.

Dat is wha happen in Guyana when dem Chinee come and open business. It happen de odda day but dis time at de airport.

In de old airport Banks DIH and DDL control some powerful duty-free shops. Anybody who leffing de country and want to carry out likker had a choice of El Dorado or XM. Of course dem been at de airport so long dat dem never feel threaten.

Dem got a new airport and Banks and DDL believe dat dem gon get back dem duty-free shops. Dem didn’t even lose sleep. But dem get a shock and de result is dat anybody who traveling overseas and want duty-free likker gon have to buy either VAT 69 or some rum dat does give headache.

De airport decide to tender out de duty-free shop. Banks and DDL believe dat charity begins at home. Dem didn’t realize dat Charity deh in de Pomeroon. Dem boys don’t know if dem put in a bid or if dem tek things fuh granted and put in a low bid.

When de results come out, dem find out dat a Trinidad company, Ansa McAl, win de right to sell likker from de Guyana airport. People can’t get El Dorado or XM. Imagine a foreign company gon control de duty-free shop.

When dem boys go to Trinidad, dem did see an El Dorado duty-free shop but Trinidad dominate. Now Trinidad lef wheh dem deh and come and tek over de Guyana airport. Nobody don’t know wha happen wid Banks and DDL. Some people wondering if somebody in de tender board peep de bids and tip off Ansa McAl. Dat isn’t impossible. Right now de tender board trying to protect a man who does do dat.

Banks and DDL in shock. Dat never happen before. Perhaps de government did give dem first preference in de past. Now somebody don’t have regard fuh local business.

Is time to cry.

Talk half and find out wha really happening in Guyana.