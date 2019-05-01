Bandit shot dead after pointing gun at guards

A bandit, who was known to the court for several armed robberies over the years, set out early yesterday morning to execute a robbery, in Queenstown, Georgetown, but that operation went awry when he was fatally shot to the head.

Dead is Nigel Wellington, 36, of Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that, about 4:30hrs, a chef, 33, who works at the El Sol Hostel on Crown Street, got out of a taxi that drove there and, upon alerting the security of his presence, waited for the door to be opened.

But before he could enter the premises, he was accosted by a man and held at gunpoint. The bandit demanded that he hand over his belongings. The chef refused, and the bandit struck him on his mouth,

taking his cellular phone.

At this point, the door opened and the bandit was greeted by an armed security guard. He aimed his pistol at the guard, but was shot and killed.

Police recovered the stolen item and the unlicensed pistol used by the bandit on the scene.

Wellington is a career criminal, as he has been brought before the Magistrates’ Court for a series of violent charges.

In 2011, he was charged with robbery, and ammunition and gun possession charges. He had scaled a woman’s fence and held her at gunpoint, relieving her of two gold rings and cash.

In 2016, he was charged after entering a home and robbing two women of $307,000 in cash and items. He also allegedly took one of the women into a room after the robbery and demanded she perform sexual favours on him.

Then, just January, Wellington was remanded to prison for several more armed robbery charges. The court had heard that he stole two television sets and a mobile phone in one case, and also allegedly carted off a laptop and two cell-phones, in another. All these robberies allegedly occurred in December last year.

But yesterday’s operation was his last.

His body is currently at Lyken’s funeral home, awaiting a post mortem examination.