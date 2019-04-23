Guyana’s 53rd Independence celebrations in NY slated for June 2, 2019

BROOKLYN: The Guyana Independence Celebration Committee (New York) will host the New York celebration of Guyana’s 53rd Anniversary of Independence on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Brooklyn.

This year’s celebration theme is “Fan The Flame of Guyanese Patriotism.”

The New York Celebration is Guyana’s largest Independence commemoration outside of Guyana.

Thousands of Guyanese from the New York City tri-state area and throughout North America flock Brooklyn annually for the independence festivities. This outpouring of support has grown the event into the second largest Caribbean celebration in New York City, after the Labor Day Parade.

The organization’s website, celebrateGuyanainnyc.com has received over five million visits since 2016.

The overall commemoration commences with the Consul General’s interfaith service at York College on May 19, followed by Consul General’s official ceremony on May 24.

The Independence Committee will host a youth symposium on May 27, at Medgar Evers College under the theme “Our Youth: Moving Guyana Forward.”

The main celebration will take place on Sunday, June 2, 2019. It comprises the annual Guyanese Independence Parade on Church Avenue in Brooklyn, followed by the Flag Raising Ceremony and after parade Unity Concert at a venue to be announced.

The parade will be led by members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Guyanese-Americans in US law enforcement and the US Military. The joint military and law enforcement officers will also conduct the Flag Raising ceremony. Ten GDF officers and two police officers will travel to New York to represent the Joint Services of Guyana at the celebration.

Guyana Government officials who have been invited include Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Health Volda Lawrence, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson, Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes, Minister of Public Affairs Dawn Hastings-Williams, Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine and Director of Sports Christopher Jones.

Artistes who are scheduled to perform include Guyana’s reigning calypso king, ‘Mighty Believer’ Kenroy Fraser; Guyanese-American hip-hop artiste Lia Givenchy, Stichy the One Man Band, Carib soca monarch Brandon Harding, chutney monarch and runner up Soca monarch, Steven Ramphal, third place soca monarch runner-up Vintage, Trevon VibeZ, Adrian Dutchin, chutney legend Terry Gajraj, former two-time calypso monarch Diana Chapman, Guyanese-American rapper Kelsy More, gospel artistes Saiku and Jeremiah, dancer Jonnel Shury, reggae artiste Omaje, dancehall artiste Jory and artiste Blaze Anthonio.

They will be accompanied by Angel Caribbean and Band DJ Mix Master Tony. There will also be surprise guest artistes. The Event will be hosted by radio personality Malcolm Ferreira, Dr. Rose October and comedian Trey Sancho.

Organizations, businesses, groups or individuals who are interested in participating in the celebration, placing trucks or floats on the parade, or in vending, may contact the Committee at www.celebrateguyanainnyc.com or call 929-263-2556.