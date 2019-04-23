Latest update April 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Female shopkeeper from Vigilance tried to dump ganja through windows

The retrieved ganja.

Police, on Saturday, acting on information, went to a shop in Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara to conduct a search.
When they arrived, a female on seeing the ranks, quickly disposed of a parcel through one of the windows of the shop.
Police said that they retrieved the parcel and found inside a quantity of cannabis.
The 35-year-old suspect, who is the owner of the business, was arrested and is being processed for court.
Police said that the prohibited substance weighed 120 grams.

 

