Female shopkeeper from Vigilance tried to dump ganja through windows

Police, on Saturday, acting on information, went to a shop in Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara to conduct a search.

When they arrived, a female on seeing the ranks, quickly disposed of a parcel through one of the windows of the shop.

Police said that they retrieved the parcel and found inside a quantity of cannabis.

The 35-year-old suspect, who is the owner of the business, was arrested and is being processed for court.

Police said that the prohibited substance weighed 120 grams.