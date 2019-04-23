Female shopkeeper from Vigilance tried to dump ganja through windows

Latest update April 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Police, on Saturday, acting on information, went to a shop in Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara to conduct a search.
When they arrived, a female on seeing the ranks, quickly disposed of a parcel through one of the windows of the shop.
Police said that they retrieved the parcel and found inside a quantity of cannabis.
The 35-year-old suspect, who is the owner of the business, was arrested and is being processed for court.
Police said that the prohibited substance weighed 120 grams.
Apr 23, 2019The St. Joseph’s High School Auditorium; Woolford Avenue is the venue for the Third Annual Pele FC Alumni Corporation’s Youth Development Programme which will see some 90 youths benefitting from...
Apr 23, 2019
Apr 23, 2019
Apr 23, 2019
Apr 23, 2019
Apr 23, 2019
The quote below is taken from Ralph Ramkarran’s Stabroek News column of Sunday April 21. I will ask readers to peruse... more
In my lifetime, I had only one kite. It was bought for me when I was three years old. My parents never had to buy another.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Imagine the scene if people with little hope of a better life in Caribbean countries could... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]