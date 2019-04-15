One dead, others injured in Mahdia mining tunnel tragedy

Latest update April 15th, 2019 12:58 AM
– excavator used to dig out trapped men
One man is dead and at least two others injured after a mining tunnel collapsed at around noon yesterday at Mahdia.
Sources identified the victim as a North West District miner known as ‘Eddoes.’
According to reports, the victim and about eight others were working in the tunnel when a section of it gave way, pinning some of the miners.
Rescuers used an excavator to free the men, but by then, one of them had already perished.
Kaieteur News understands that two others suffered broken limbs. They were admitted to the Mahdia Hospital.
Police and wardens reportedly ordered the operation closed after visiting the scene. (See update in tomorrow’s edition)
