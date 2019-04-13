Five more treated after allegedly inhaling fumes from aluminum works

Despite the fact that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had promised to look into the issue of residents at San Souci, Wakenaam, being affected by fumes from a villager processing aluminum pot/pans, residents yesterday reported that there are still cases of persons being treated medically as a result of these issues.

Just yesterday, residents said that since this publication carried an article on this situation last week, five more patients have been treated at the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital for direct inhalation of fumes from works carried on at the home of a businessman.

Sources at the hospital yesterday did acknowledge that there were some cases that were treated at the hospital with complaints of respiratory problems resulting from suggested inhalation.

The residents of San Souci, Wakenaam, continue to fear that the unethical practice of a businessman may later result in major health complications.

Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, a businessman who makes aluminum pots and other utensils using mercury solution, has been polluting the atmosphere for quite a prolonged period.

Research shows that aluminum can form an amalgam [often a liquid form which can be molded into objects] in solution with mercury. Research also indicates that exposure to mercury can cause serious health problems, especially amongst children.

Residents are complaining that for the past nine months, they have been feeling the effects of the fumes that emanate from the businessman’s workshop.

According to neighbours, this has been an everyday practice that goes on for hours. Residents who spoke with this publication earlier this week, all had the same complaints of feeling nauseous while the fumes swept through their neighbourhood.

Prior reports coming from the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital had dictated that 11 patients were treated for the same reasons not so long ago all coming from the community in which the businessman carried out his operations.

EPA sources had promised that they would ensure the businessman erect a protective emission stack that will direct the fumes away from direct contact with villagers, but according to residents, this has not happened.

When the EPA was contacted yesterday, sources there indicated that the agency was looking into the matter and it was still under investigation.

This publication understands that multiple complaints were lodged at the local Neighbourhood Democratic Council [NDC] office, located on the island.

The NDC claims, however, that they do not have the authority to deal with such an issue, since they only have a Public Health Inspector who does not work in the capacity to monitor air pollution.

Residents indicated that despite the EPA being contacted on the issue since early last year it only recently sent two junior officers to investigate the matter.

While the EPA continues to deliberate on the way forward, residents within the community are left no choice, but to put up with unethical practice.

The question raised by most residents is, however, “Why does the businessman continue to operate even though his business is believed to be illegal?

“And even if he was operating legally, why within a residential area?”