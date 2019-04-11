Ten years after body found in car trunk… Fuel Dealer’s wife charged with murder

Latest update April 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
Fuel dealer’s wife charged with murder
Almost ten years after her husband’s body was found in a car trunk, 50-year-old Milaimi Alli was yesterday handcuffed and escorted to court to be charged with his murder.
She was remanded after appearing in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
Mrs. Alli was represented by attorney at law Bernard Da Silva.
She is to make a second appearance on April 15, when the matter will be transferred to the Vigilance
Magistrate’s Court.
Milaimi Alli was arrested last Thursday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport after returning from the US.
That was after police issued a bulletin which stated that she was wanted for questioning into the murder of her husband, Ramzan Alli.
Police had first charged Sadeek Mohamed Mitchell, a taxi driver, for Mr. Alli’s murder.
It is alleged Mitchell had given a caution statement in which he admitted to killing the fuel dealer on a woman’s orders.
Investigators held a confrontation between Mitchell and Mrs. Alli following her arrest.
Ramzan Alli, 45, was discovered dead on Sunday, July 12, 2009, in the trunk of his rental car, which was on the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road.
He was reportedly slain on the same day that he was preparing for a religious function for his brother, Akbar Alli, who was murdered the previous year.
