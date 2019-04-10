Rape charge for man ‘invited’ to hotel room by girl, 15

A 23-year-old man found himself in a serious dilemma when he was charged for sexually penetrating a 15-year-old girl whom he claims, invited him to spend time with her in a hotel room.

The accused, Lancelot Junor, of Berbice, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that, between September 1, 2018 and October 14, 2018 at the Takutu Hotel, Lethem, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.

The matter was heard in-camera at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, thus members of the public and the media were asked to exit the courtroom.

According to information received, the accused went to Lethem to play a football match and it was there that he met the teenager. It was alleged that after the match the teen invited him to the hotel to spend time with her.

While at the hotel, the two reportedly had sexual intercourse. However, the teen later told her parents what had transpired between herself and Junor. The matter was then reported and an investigation was carried out.

Junor was arrested and taken into police custody where the aforementioned charge was made out against him.

The police prosecutor had no objection to pre-trial freedom for the accused and the magistrate released Junor on $100,000 bail. The matter was adjourned until April 15, when he is expected to appear in the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.