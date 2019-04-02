Couple perishes in bike-jeep collision

Latest update April 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
A horrific accident involving a jeep and a motorcycle on the Amelia’s Ward Hilltop just after eight o’clock last night, has claimed the lives of a young Linden couple.
Dead is Sheshyka Ettienne, a registered Nurse attached to the Linden Hospital Complex and her fiancé Oneil Deyounge, a driver attached to the Bauxite Pensioners Association.
Deyounge had reportedly just picked up Ettienne from work and was taking her home in Amelia’s Ward, when a speeding white Jeep Sport Wrangler slammed into them, in the vicinity of the Amelia’s Ward bus shed.
The horrendous scene proved to be too much for relatives and friends who wailed uncontrollably.
One friend exclaimed, “this life is a funny thing, the two of them just pass me down the road, now dey dead!”
Sheshyka’s death is a double blow for the Ettienne family who only last Saturday buried her Grandfather.
The driver of the Jeep is in police custody.
