Latest update April 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Couple perishes in bike-jeep collision

Apr 02, 2019 News 0

 

A horrific accident involving a jeep and a motorcycle on the Amelia’s Ward Hilltop just after eight o’clock last night, has claimed the lives of a young Linden couple.

Oneil Deyounge

Sheshyka Ettienne

Dead is Sheshyka Ettienne, a registered Nurse attached to the Linden Hospital Complex and her fiancé Oneil Deyounge, a driver attached to the Bauxite Pensioners Association.
Deyounge had reportedly just picked up Ettienne from work and was taking her home in Amelia’s Ward, when a speeding white Jeep Sport Wrangler slammed into them, in the vicinity of the Amelia’s Ward bus shed.
The horrendous scene proved to be too much for relatives and friends who wailed uncontrollably.
One friend exclaimed, “this life is a funny thing, the two of them just pass me down the road, now dey dead!”
Sheshyka’s death is a double blow for the Ettienne family who only last Saturday buried her Grandfather.
The driver of the Jeep is in police custody.

More in this category

Sports

Inaugural Kares Engineering Teen ChallengeTina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong are inaugural female and male champs

Inaugural Kares Engineering Teen ChallengeTina Praimchand and Eli...

Apr 02, 2019

  Following three rounds of passionate rivalry against each in the blistering Sunday mid afternoon sun, Tina Praimchand and Eli Armstrong emerged as the inaugural female and male Kares...
Read More
Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricket‘A’ beat TSU & ‘F’ defeat ‘D’ Division in latest action

Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20...

Apr 02, 2019

Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducts first grading exams

Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts conducts...

Apr 02, 2019

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballCapital FC and Blueberry Hill score 2-0 wins on opening night

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup FootballCapital FC...

Apr 02, 2019

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout tournament Kobras wrap up First Division Championship

GABA/Let’s Bet Sports knockout tournament ...

Apr 02, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legValentina in the running to claim Triple Crown prize

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legValentina in the...

Apr 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Cartoon – March 31, 2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]