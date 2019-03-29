Volleyball to serve off Bartica Easter Regatta Sports Programme on MondayGala launch held at Pegasus Hotel yesterday

The 2019 edition of the Bartica Easter Regatta Sports Programme is set to serve off on Monday afternoon with Volleyball at the Bartica Community Centre, Volleyball Court. This was disclosed by Sports Coordinator of this year’s activity, Michael Dos Santos yesterday morning during the gala launch held at the Pegasus Hotel.

Attending the event was His Worship the Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall, Deputy Mayor Arita Embleton and Director of Sport Christopher Jones who delivered the feature address.

Jones re-emphasised the importance of Sports Tourism in building societies while applauding the Mayor and Town Council of Bartica for taking the lead in this regard.

“Packaging this product and making it marketable bring tremendous benefits to the community as we would have just experienced with the hosting of the town’s first major cycling event. On behalf of the government and people of Guyana I would like to commend the Mayor and his Council for their vision and his leadership and for piloting the sports tourism initiative.”

Jones also challenged the other municipalities and towns to take note and emulate what Bartica has been doing. He also called on all to travel to Bartica for what is anticipated to be the biggest Easter Regatta celebrations, ever.

Dos Santos informed that dominoes and cricket would get cracking next Thursday; cricket would be played at the Bartica Secondary School ground from 09:00hrs while dominoes will be contested at the Community Centre from 18:00hrs.

Basketball would bounce off on Tuesday April 9th while there would also be 5-a-side football kicking off on April 18th, Dirt Bike Racing on April 20th, the River Swim on April 21st. Being introduced for the first time would be a bird whistling competition on April 15 from 05:30hrs.

The Guyana Police Force would be bring off a Gymkannah on Sunday April 14 while the much anticipated Powerboat racing is set for Easter Sunday and Monday at Golden Beach.

Mayor Marshall in his remarks stated that the Municipality is grateful to all the sponsors that have already come on board noting that they would be acknowledged via the press in the coming days and weeks leading up to what he promises would be the best ever Bartica Easter Regatta.

“All the stops would be pulled out by our youthful organising committee for this event. It’s a lot of hard work but we want assure all that we are putting on an event that the family can come and enjoy on the Easter weekend.”