Street football, circle tennis close Region 2’s Mash celebration

Mar 28, 2019 Sports 0

A game of circle tennis at the Pomona Community Centre Ground

DPI, Guyana – Promoting Social Cohesion in a diverse society with young people is paramount to the development of our country and recognising this the Regional Administration of Pomeroon-Supenaam hosted two sporting activities which specifically targeted young people as they brought the curtains down on their Mashramani 2019 celebrations.
At the Anna Regina car park in the evening hours of March 22, a street football match was held, while on March 23, the secondary schools’ inter-dormitory circle tennis competition was held at the Pomona Community Centre Ground.
Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI) the Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran noted that the activities are in keeping with the government’s agenda of promoting social cohesion through sports.

A section of the youths in attendance at the Circle Tennis Competition.

“If we are to achieve the mission of having all our people peacefully coexisting then we must begin by bringing them together and I believe the best way to start is through sports. Sports allow the participants to interact with each other in different ways and it promotes discipline. These activities that we are hosting as a region is in keeping with the government’s agenda of enhancing social cohesion through sports,” REO Jaikaran noted.
The games attracted large crowds of spectators that cheered for their respective teams. At the football competition, Queenstown youths won, while their rivals Henrietta secured the second spot.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran speaking to the crowd at the Circle Tennis competition.

At the secondary schools’ inter-dormitory circle tennis competition Charity Secondary School Dormitory walked away with the first place, while Aurora Secondary copped the second place.
As a form of encouragement, all the winners were recipients of large trophies and other valuable prizes.
REO Jaikaran indicated that, “Activities of this nature will continue in our region. We have to engage our young people in meaningful activities. Sports allow them to channel their energies properly and it builds their self-esteem and promotes discipline. Sports will build our society stronger and we will achieve social cohesion through sports.”

 

 

 

