Fuel dealer’s body in car trunk…Another suspect held as cops seek US assistance to arrest Guyanese woman

On the heels of the arrest of a Foulis, East Coast Demerara taxi driver, police have now detained an Albouystown block maker for the 2009 murder of fuel dealer, Ramzan Alli.

Police from the Major Crimes Unit arrested the men on Tuesday.

The taxi driver is said to have confessed to killing Alli at the behest of a woman, who allegedly had a dispute with the fuel dealer.

The woman is said to have been in a relationship with the taxi driver, who was allegedly a ‘family friend’ of Alli.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman is in the United States. Local investigators have reportedly already requested help to have her arrested and deported.

The taxi driver has reportedly told investigators that Alli was slain at his Good Hope, East Coast Demerara home. The body was then placed in a rented car and transported to the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road.

The woman who allegedly plotted the murder is said to have ordered her accomplices to kill Alli the same day that the victim and his relatives were having a religious service for Alli’s brother, Akbar Alli, who was gunned down on July 24, 2008.

It is unclear what part the detained Albouystown man may have played in the crime. However, the taxi driver has reportedly said that another man assisted him.

Police had detained the taxi driver and his lover in 2009 after Alli’s body was found, but were unable to lay charges.

Alli was discovered dead around 08.00 hrs on Sunday, July 12, 2009, in the trunk of his rental car, which was on the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road.

While his limbs were not bound, a plastic bag was duct-taped over his head.

A post mortem revealed that he died from suffocation compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Relatives had launched a search after several calls to Alli’s cell phone went unanswered.

The father of two had reportedly left his home to buy meat for a religious function for his brother, Akbar Alli, a scrap metal dealer who was slain on Brickdam on July 24, 2008.

A relative eventually spotted the rental car on the Railway Embankment. The relative reportedly saw blood dripping from the trunk. He then forced the trunk open and found the body.

Detectives had suspected that Alli was killed somewhere else and brought in his car to the embankment.

Relatives had ruled out robbery since they said he never wore jewellery and did not have any money on his person.