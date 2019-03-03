Inquest into shooting death of suspected bandits to begin next month

An inquest into the shooting death by police of three suspected bandits at the Camp Street, Georgetown, seawall is scheduled to commence next month at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The inquest, which was ordered almost a year ago by the Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP), is an inquiry into the manner and cause of the men’s death, and if anyone should be held criminally liable.

On March 15, 2018, Dextroy Cordis, known as Dutty, 46, of Grove, East Bank Demerara; Kwame Assanah, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara; and Errol Adams, aka Dynamite, 57, of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast and also of Buxton, were shot and killed after they reportedly opened fire on police ranks of an anti-crime patrol.

Following the killings, President David Granger ordered an investigation, and thereafter a file was prepared and sent to the DPP for advice.

According to police, ‘operatives’ performing duty around Scotiabank on Robb Street observed a motorcar with two suspicious looking characters in the vicinity. Assanah and Cordis have since been identified as the two men police operatives spotted in the car.

Further, ranks of an anti-crime patrol in an unmarked vehicle were alerted and followed the two men in the vehicle. By this time, the police stated that they observed the suspects following a customer who had exited Scotiabank and was in a motorcar.

Police trailed the suspects to the Kingston Seawall where the customer had reportedly parked.

Some time about noon, the two suspicious looking characters in the motorcar drove up to the customer’s vehicle and exited, one brandishing a small arm at the customer.

According to investigators, the police anti-crime patrol, which by now was in close proximity called out to the suspicious looking characters, but the one who was armed discharged several rounds at the police who returned fire. Following the initial exchange, Cordis and Assanah were shot dead.

Police stated that seconds after the initial exchange of gunfire, two males were observed on a CG motorcycle in close proximity to the motorcar driven by Assanah. Investigators stated that one of the two persons on the motorcycle discharged several rounds at the police who again returned fire which resulted in the death of Adams.

A 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing seven live rounds and four spent shells were found next to Cordis’s body. Motorcar, PTT 9034, a black Toyota IST, which was being driven by Assanah at the time of the confrontation, was searched. The car was registered to Claire James of Lamaha Park.

Items found included a supernumerary precept, one driver’s licence, ten passports belonging to Assanah and family members, a key used by trunkers, two handcuff keys, a bandana and clothing. Events started unfolding at about 10:30hrs.

Assanah and Adams were previously arrested in connection with several offences while Cordis was previously granted bail on a simple larceny charge in relation to trunking.