Former police rank charged for fraud

A former police rank who was also a court prosecutor, found himself slapped with three fraud charges after he allegedly took $300,000 by falsely pretending that he could have the magistrate dismiss a case against a man charged with the possession of an illegal firearm.

Kerry Bostwick appeared yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer his charges. He denied all after they were read out to him.

It was alleged that on January 19, 2017 at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, Bostwick obtained from Oxcarine Hardy the sum of $100,000 cash by falsely pretending he was in a position to have the charge against her son, Tyrone Kennedy, dismissed by the magistrate.

Also, it was alleged that on January 31, 2017 at East Ruimveldt Georgetown, with intent to defraud, the defendant obtained from Tollecia Odle, the sum of $100,000 cash by falsely pretending he was in a position to have the charge against Tyrone Kennedy dismissed by the magistrate.

Finally, it was alleged that during December 2016 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, the accused obtained from Moreine Kalli the sum of $100,000 cash by falsely pretending he was in a position to have the charge against her brother, Tyrone Kennedy, dismissed by the magistrate.

The 34-year-old man who hails from Lot 16 Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown was represented by three attorneys at law, Bernard Da Silva, Eusi Anderson and George Thompson.

According to attorney Anderson, his client is a single parent who has full custody for his five-year-old son as the whereabouts of the mother is unknown. He said that Bostwick clearly denies all charges and as such they are asking for reasonable bail to be granted.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objections to bail for the defendant. Magistrate Daly placed Bostwick on $150,000 bail and instructed him to return to court on March 22, 2019.

Reports indicate that Tyrone Kennedy was charged in 2016 for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The charge alleged that on November 25, 2016, at Georgetown, Kennedy had in his possession one Glock .40 pistol without being a licensed firearm owner.

Bostwick who was the prosecutor for Kennedy’s matter, told the relatives that he can have the magistrate dismiss the case if they pay him the sum of $300,000. On the separate occasions mentioned in the charges the victims met with the defendant and handed over the monies.

However, Kennedy was still sentenced to prison and as a result the family moved to reclaim their money. A police report was made and thus the present charges were brought against Bostwick.