Latest update February 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Correction

Feb 26, 2019 News 0

In the February 24th Edition of the Kaieteur News, the incorrect name of the beauty of the week was carried.
The correct name for the Guyanese beauty is Sarah Jameel and not Atisha Gaskill. The Kaieteur News Entertainment Section apologizes for this inadvertent slip.

More in this category

Sports

Khan half century, Balgobin four-wicket haul propel President’s XI to six-wicket victory

Khan half century, Balgobin four-wicket haul propel President’s XI...

Feb 26, 2019

Opener Anthony Khan struck a fluent half century, while Sachin Balgobin picked up four wickets to lead the President’s XI to a six-wicket victory over Essequibo when the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave...
Read More
West Indian Imports U15 Inter County 50-overs cricket MOM Singh (3-14) bowl Demerara to 56-run win over Berbice

West Indian Imports U15 Inter County 50-overs...

Feb 26, 2019

GASA 3-day annual Mash Swimming C/ships start Friday Meet to be used as Carifta & Goodwill Trials

GASA 3-day annual Mash Swimming C/ships start...

Feb 26, 2019

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup The ‘Bosses’ crush ‘Gold is Money’ -Back Circle outlast champs Bent Street

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup The ‘Bosses’ crush...

Feb 26, 2019

FSCC/Annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Three-Stage Cycle Road Race Romello Crawford outguns opposition to win overall Ralph Seenarine (junior), Junior Niles (veterans) also shines

FSCC/Annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Three-Stage...

Feb 26, 2019

Zeeburg win their zone in latest FBF Schools Windball Cricket

Zeeburg win their zone in latest FBF Schools...

Feb 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Oil is the end game

    The United States is again up to its wicked ways in Latin America. It is fomenting instability and regime change in the... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]