Correction

Latest update February 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
In the February 24th Edition of the Kaieteur News, the incorrect name of the beauty of the week was carried.
The correct name for the Guyanese beauty is Sarah Jameel and not Atisha Gaskill. The Kaieteur News Entertainment Section apologizes for this inadvertent slip.
Feb 26, 2019Opener Anthony Khan struck a fluent half century, while Sachin Balgobin picked up four wickets to lead the President’s XI to a six-wicket victory over Essequibo when the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave...
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Feb 26, 2019
Magistrate Leron Daly sentenced a twenty-year-old School of the Nations student to three years for possession of eight ecstasy... more
The United States is again up to its wicked ways in Latin America. It is fomenting instability and regime change in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders This commentary, being written on Thursday February 21, is about troubling developments in Haiti and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]