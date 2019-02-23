Dave’s West Indian Imports on board for 5th year As U-15 Inter-County 50-over cricket starts today

By Sean Devers

USA based Dave’s West Indies imports, a business that was formed in 1990 in New York as an importer of Guyanese Food Produce, is once again on board with the GCB organised U-15 Inter-County 50-over tournament which bowls off today with two matches at the historic Bourda and Everest.

The importers, which distributes its products in 25 States and has two Caribbean Markets in NY and one in Maryland, is sponsors for the fifth consecutive year and today’s action which commence at 09:30hrs will see arch rivals Demerara and Berbice engaging in what should be fierce battle at Bourda, while the President’s X1, the fourth team in the tournament, facing off with Essequibo at Everest.

The 2019 Edition was launched yesterday at the Boardroom of the GCB Office on Regent Street and set to climax on Saturday March 2 with the Final at GCC, a venue which hosted the first ever West Indies Test win back in 1930 when England lost by 289 runs.

Two matches, to be played with red balls and white clothes, will be played simultaneously on four days leading up to Saturday’s final with Wednesday February 27 being the only rest day in a hectic tournament which see bonus points being earned for batting over 45 overs, reaching 200 runs, making 250 and winning. There will be fast bowing points.

GCB’s TDO Colin Stuart, the former Test pacer, Competitions Committee Chairman Colin Europe, Marking Manager Raj Singh, proprietor of Dave West Indian Imports Dave Narine, sponsors’ representatives Amar Ramraj were at the head table, while the Demerara team attired in the cricket uniforms and the Media were all present yesterday.

Stuart told the youngsters of the importance of this sponsorship for their development and the opportunities it could provide for them, while Europe spoke about the playing conditions.

Singh thanked Narine for his continued support adding that Narine started the inaugural tournament providing 50% of the sponsorship, but this year has funded the event with 100% sponsorship.

“It costs a lot to bring teams for Essequibo and Berbice and for meals and transportation. This is the way we try to compress the tournament into a week, also we take into consideration the Kid’s education since they are preparing for Common Entrance Exams and we want them to not place emphasis on their cricket but their academics as well,” the GCB’s Marketing Manager noted.

Singh said he wanted the youngsters to stick to the basics at this level and try to bat long and as they get older then adapt their game to whatever format they play in, especially T20 which seems to be the dream of the young generation.

“We are grateful for Dave’s support and I want to encourage other Companies in and outside of Guyana to lend their support to local cricket,” Singh added.

Narine, a massive fan of cricket, said when he was first approached for his Companies’ sponsorship of Inter County cricket in Guyana he asked what was the youngest level of this level.

“I want to play a part in the development stages of these kids and we sponsor not only sport but many other charities and help them to not only improve in cricket but also in life,” informed the 53-year-old entrepreneur who resides in the USA.

“This is an investment in these kids who one day be playing for the West Indies and am committed to doing this again next year since it is a pleasure working with the GCB,” said Narine, who also owns the ‘Spurtree Spices’in Jamaica.

Essequibo will clash with Berbice at Lusignan and Demerara face the President’s X1 at Everest in tomorrow’s action.

The final preliminary round Demerara play Essequibo at Everest, while President’s X1 oppose Berbice at Lusignan on Thursday.

The teams:

Demerara:

AlivMohabir, Zachary Jodah, Taddue Lovell, Mavindra Dindayal, Romeo Deonarine, Jodan Campbell, Zahid Baksh, Omari Lallbachan, Riyad Latiff, Joash Charles, Dhanesh Persaud, Vishaul Persaud, Krisan Singh and Avinash Rajkumar. This team is led by Manager Jitlal Jowharilall and Coach Orin Bailey.

Essequibo:

Gladewin Henry, Terrence Softleigh, Shaazif Mohamed, Aryon Doodnauth, Ravy Nandolall, Govinda Tulsie, Deo Kanhai, Mahesh Sookdeo, Justin Megue, Sherwin Stoll, Gvion Arokium, Rajindra Ramballi, Sarwan Bishram and Akeem John. This team is led by Manager Vickram Ramnarine and Coach Forbes Daniels.

Berbice:

Isaiah Thorne, Rampertab Ramnauth, Christopher Deroop, Tameshwar Mahadeo, Kelvin Samuels, Mark Ramalho, Damion Cecil, Ravishkar Sobhai, Tuvishkar Shaundeo, Salim Khan, Matthew Pottaya, Bashkar Dhanai, Niquan Samuels and Avishkar Persaud. This team is led by Manager Lakeram Latchman and Leslie Solomon.

President X1:

Nityanand Mathra, Anthony Khan, Sachin Balgobin, Nicholas Sheopersaud, Dillon Ramsaroop, Bhaskar Shamlall, Rezekiel Renee, Panav Ramnarine, Jamie Mendes, Golcharran Chulai, Seemangal Pamesh, Altore Balman, Satya Grance, Kumar Deopersaud and Sanjay Algoo. This team is led by Manager Lachman Yadram and Coach Winston Smith.