Shuman sues the Guyana Chronicle

Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), and former Toshao Lenox Shuman, has brought a lawsuit against the Guyana Chronicle, accusing the State owned newspaper and its Editor –in Chief Nigel Williams, of libel.

Shuman is suing the Chronicle for seven separate articles published over a period of 16 days from December 30, 2018 to January 14, 2019.

Each of these publications were designed to defame and damage the Presidential Candidate, Mr. Lenox Shuman’s reputation and tarnish his character, the writ contends.

In the High Court writs, Shuman is claiming in excess of $1M from the state machinery on the basis that it launched vicious, unfounded attacks on his character.

Mr. Shuman had related “It is important that we do not permit the state media to be used in this abusive manner, it is not reflective of the tax payers’ interest. When in opposition, this administration bitterly disagreed with the manner in which the PPP utilised state media as a propaganda machine.

“It is a sad day when desperation and character assassination are used to distract the nation from their lack of vision and leadership.

“This kind of blatant disregard for the use of taxpayers’ money and misuse of the treasury is indicative of the abuse of office that drove this nation into turmoil on December 21, 2018. It is our hope that this matter will be dispatched in the timeliest manner.

“The Chronicle needs to understand that they cannot embark on a character assassination campaign and publish incorrect information in an attempt to ruin a person’s reputation without being held to account. It would be in there and the Nation’s interest to update the populace on elections preparations and what is being done to avert the impending Constitutional crisis.”

According to the document, at no time to this day has any effort been made to contact Mr. Shuman in relation to any of the seven articles before or after they were published.