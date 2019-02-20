Latest update February 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Shuman sues the Guyana Chronicle

Feb 20, 2019 News 0

Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), and former Toshao Lenox Shuman, has brought a lawsuit against the Guyana Chronicle, accusing the State owned newspaper and its Editor –in Chief Nigel Williams, of libel.
Shuman is suing the Chronicle for seven separate articles published over a period of 16 days from December 30, 2018 to January 14, 2019.
Each of these publications were designed to defame and damage the Presidential Candidate, Mr. Lenox Shuman’s reputation and tarnish his character, the writ contends.

Leader of the Liberty & Justice Party (LJP), Lenox Shuman,

In the High Court writs, Shuman is claiming in excess of $1M from the state machinery on the basis that it launched vicious, unfounded attacks on his character.
Mr. Shuman had related “It is important that we do not permit the state media to be used in this abusive manner, it is not reflective of the tax payers’ interest. When in opposition, this administration bitterly disagreed with the manner in which the PPP utilised state media as a propaganda machine.
“It is a sad day when desperation and character assassination are used to distract the nation from their lack of vision and leadership.

“This kind of blatant disregard for the use of taxpayers’ money and misuse of the treasury is indicative of the abuse of office that drove this nation into turmoil on December 21, 2018. It is our hope that this matter will be dispatched in the timeliest manner.
“The Chronicle needs to understand that they cannot embark on a character assassination campaign and publish incorrect information in an attempt to ruin a person’s reputation without being held to account. It would be in there and the Nation’s interest to update the populace on elections preparations and what is being done to avert the impending Constitutional crisis.”
According to the document, at no time to this day has any effort been made to contact Mr. Shuman in relation to any of the seven articles before or after they were published.

More in this category

Sports

Hemraj unbeaten half century hands MP/Zeelandia Regal Sports U19 title – Wakenaam

Hemraj unbeaten half century hands MP/Zeelandia Regal Sports U19...

Feb 20, 2019

  By Zaheer Mohamed A courageous unbeaten half century from Kevin Hemraj guided Maria’s Pleasure/Zeelandia to a four-wicket victory over G Square Cavaliers when the final of the Wakenaam...
Read More
Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge to unfold on March 31st, next Registration closes on March 8

Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge to unfold on...

Feb 20, 2019

Nelson’s Column takes centre stage in 100 days-to-go World Cup celebrations

Nelson’s Column takes centre stage in 100...

Feb 20, 2019

Hanoman cops Valentine’s Golf tourney overall title; Dr. Deo, Persaud triumph

Hanoman cops Valentine’s Golf tourney overall...

Feb 20, 2019

GBF announces team for Americup Qualifiers

GBF announces team for Americup Qualifiers

Feb 20, 2019

Football being used as the vehicle to promote education – Pele Alumni

Football being used as the vehicle to promote...

Feb 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Feb.-17—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]