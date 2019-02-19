Army’s exhibits attract large crowds at UG’s Career Fair

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) exhibits at the University of Guyana Open/Career Fair drew the customary large crowds last Friday, at the Turkeyen Campus.

The participation of the GDF at the Career Fair continues the Force’s partnership with civil society, in order to impact the decision-making of the nation’s youth with regard to the availability of various career paths within the local military, the army said yesterday.

(Photography by Private Joseph Kend all of the G5 Branch)