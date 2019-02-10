Latest update February 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Lodge resident who pretended to sell Hilux getsfraud charge

Colin Hodge, 48, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday after he allegedly took an advance payment for a Toyota Hilux he claimed was up for sale.
Hodge denied the charge which stated that on October 5, 2018 at Georgetown, he falsely obtained an advance sum of $300,000 from Nikisha Douglas by falsely pretending that he was selling his Toyota Hilux bearing registration number PJJ 2905.
The attorney for the unemployed defendant who hails from ‘H’ Chapel Street, Lodge, Georgetown, claimed that Douglas saw the advertisement and approached the accused.
Douglas paid the advance sum. However, she came two weeks later saying she was no longer interested in the transaction. During this two-week period Hodge supposedly lost customers and as a result he did not have any money to repay the victim.
According to the attorney, her client is not denying the fact that he took the monies but at this point in time he is unable to repay the dept. She went on to say that the accused is waiting until he sells the vehicle in question to repay Douglas.
Police prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objections to bail which was granted in the sum of $50,000. The matter stood adjourned until February 15, 2019 for statements.

