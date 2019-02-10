Blair, Latif guide TSC to huge win; MSC and GCC triumph

By Zaheer Mohamed

An attacking century from Jeffrey Blair coupled by a five-wicket haul from Riyad Latif handed Transport Sports Club (TSC) a 170-run victory over Eco Champs while Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) and Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) also registered wins when the latest round of matches in the Georgetown Cricket Association/Noble House Sea Foods Generation Next U19 tournament concluded yesterday.

Batting first at Muslim Youth Organisation ground, TSC were largely indebted to Blair who smashed an unbeaten 103, batting at number 10. He slammed nine fours and 10 sixes to guide his team to 288-8. Jamal Michael supported with 34 and Adrian Hinds 31. S. Hussain claimed 4-33 of 10 overs.

In reply, Eco Champs were bowled out for 118 in 31 overs with Dominic Roberts and Ryan Seecharran scoring 27 each as eleven-year old leg spinner Latif bagged 5-28.

At Ogle, MSC beat Bel Air Rubis by two wickets in a low scoring affair. Bel Air Rubis were bowled out for 61 in 29 overs, taking first strike. Pacer Ntini Permaul grabbed 5-19, while Tathesh Shivrattan had 2-11 and Kester Mc Alistair 2-14. MSC encountered some nervous moments before winning the duel in 21 overs, ending on 64-8. Ntini Permaul and Marvin Permaul made 19 and 14 not out in that order. Off-spinner Andrew Samaroo captured 6-20.

At Bourda, the start of play was delayed for over three hours due to the umpires failing to turn up which forced the organisers to make an adjustment to facilitate play. Batting first, MYO managed 77-8 off their reduced quota of 28 overs. Darius Andrews picked up 5-18. GCC responded with 78-2 in 14 overs. Rivaldo Phillips made 31 not out and Mavendra Dindyal 16 not out.