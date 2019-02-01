‘Business as usual’ as Govt. moves to appeal

Government last evening said it is preparing to appeal the rulings of Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George yesterday. And it will be business as usual until those appeals.

Ruling on the court challenge to the December 21st no-confidence vote which was carried 33-32, the CJ said that it was unconstitutional for a Member of Parliament to sit in the National Assembly and hold two passports. MP Charrandass Persaud was also a Canadian citizen when he voted. However, it was emphasised that the vote was not invalidated.

The CJ also ruled that 33 was a majority, a major point of contention.

According to the Government last evening, it has noted and respects the rulings of the Chief Justice (ag).

“The ruling is not in favour of the Government’s position with regard to the vote on December 21st 2018. However, due process continues and the Government will file an appeal in the Court of Appeal. The Government continues to believe that the full adjudication of this issue is in the national interest.”

The statement said that until the matter is concluded at the highest Court of Appeal, the status quo remains and the business of government continues as usual.

“The government reassures the Guyanese people that it will continue to act in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana.”