Death of Mae’s student… Cops release pharmacist who said he gave victim ‘Ecstasy’ -autopsy will be key aspect of probe

Police have released a 20-year-old pharmacist who has reportedly admitted to providing the Mae’s Secondary School suicide victim with the ‘date rape’ drug, ‘Ecstasy.’
The youth, who is from a West Coast Demerara community and was the teen’s boyfriend, was released on $20,000 station bail yesterday.
He has reportedly told investigators that he had occasionally given the sixth former ‘Ecstasy’ pills to distribute in her school.
Kaieteur News understands that the relationship between the pharmacist and the 15-year-old began when she was 13. There are reports that the student had told close associates that she was introduced to ‘Ecstasy’ and other substances.
Police said that an autopsy, which is expected to be performed Monday, will be a key aspect of their investigation.
While it is suspected the 15-year-old had said she ingested ‘carbon tablets,’ blood samples were also taken to ascertain whether she ingested any other substances.
Reports had surfaced last week that a student had ‘used a pill,’ but this has not proven.
Further interrogation led to other names being called, but nothing was found on any students and none of them showed any signs of having used any prohibited substance.
Kaieteur News understands that some of the teen’s relatives were made aware of the sixth-former’s relationship with a man who gave her “drugs” and also gave her ‘Ecstasy’ to sell in school.
The girl’s parents had reportedly contacted an attorney about the matter.
However, during a press conference on Thursday, a senior school official had stated that no ‘Ecstasy’ was found in the school.
The 15-year-old is believed to have ingested a poisonous substance around noon on Thursday, shortly after distributing two suicide notes to her friends and teachers.
It is alleged that during the lunch break, students observed the sixth-former vomiting and raised an alarm.
She succumbed at the Woodlands Hospital.
The Ministry of Education has since held counselling sessions for students of Mae’s Secondary.

