Int’l regulations to help guide Guyana’s Swine Flu response – Minister Cummings

Paying close attention to international regulations and having in place a vaccination strategy are but a few of the tactics that the Guyana through its Ministry of Public Health has embraced in wake of the H1N1 [Swine Flu] threat within the Caribbean region.

According to Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, “A technical multidisciplinary response, which includes coordinators and managers of emergency responses has been identified to ensure that appropriate information is available to be disseminated to those who need to know in a timely manner.”

She further pointed out that challenges and lessons learnt from the pandemic in the Americas have included, among other things, the establishment of non-pharmaceutical measures, which are being taken into serious consideration.

The re-emergence of Swine Flu, she noted, is cause for great concern among public health officials throughout the region.

Guyana in particular, has already been on heightened alert since the discovery of the virus in neighboring Trinidad and Tobago. The Ministry of Public Health through its disease control programme has already placed a number measures in place to competently manage any eventuality of the virus reaching Guyana.

Commensurate with public health risks will be the avoidance of unnecessary interference with international travel.

“The idea is to prevent delays especially in phases five and six of the influenza. Phase one to three predominantly deals with animal infection and few human infections; Phase four where there is sustained human to human infections, and Phases five and six with widespread human infection,” Minister Cummings said.

The common symptoms of the H1N1 virus vary from non-febrile mild upper respiratory tract infection to severe pneumonia. There can be a cough, fever, sore throat, malaise and headache and constitutional symptoms like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea in 38 percent of cases.

Treatment includes supportive management in mild cases to hospitalization. There is also respiratory support, as well as anti-bacteria and anti-viral treatments. The two important classes of anti-viral medications available for treatment are the Neurainidase inhibitors [Oseltamivir and Zanamivir] and Admantanes [Rimantidine and Amantidine] and which should be given in the early stages preferably within 24 hours of diagnosis.

The Ministry of Public Health is calling on each person to practise good hygiene – wash hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based rubs and to cover the mouth and nose with tissue when sneezing or coughing. Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth and avoid close contact. Persons are advised to be about six feet away from a person suffering from the H1N1 virus.

Persons are also being advised to drink plenty fluids, stay at home and rest, to treat the fever and to visit their primary care physician should they contract the virus.

Health care workers are asked to ensure that they practice infection control and use personal protective equipment.

The Ministry of Public Health through the Surveillance and Disease Control Department will continue to monitor this disease, Minister Cummings assured. According to her too, blood samples of persons suspected with H1N1 will be taken and sent to the Georgetown Public Health Corporation Lab for testing to ascertain the presence of the virus. The Ministry of Public Health will also continue working with Port Health Officers at the country’s borders as Guyana remains on alert to ensure that there is quick surveillance and detention along with rapid responses to guard against the spread of H1N1 in Guyana.