Aurora Knightriders defeat Mashabo Tigers to take Community Cup

An attractive half century (73) by Ravi Beharry and a five wicket haul by off spinner Reshad Ally guided Aurora Knightriders to an emphatic 60 runs victory over Mashabo Tigers last Sunday at the Mashabo Cricket Ground. The T/20 contest, which was organised by the Mashabo community, saw the Knightriders winning the toss and electing to bat in sweltering heat infront a packed and colourful crowd which included the Village Captain and other community leaders. After opener Deoraj Dindyal fell cheaply for 8, skipper Timur Gafoor (38) and ‘Mr. Consistent’ Ravi Beharry put together a solid 90 runs second wicket partnership with eye catching strokeplay.

When both fell to Orlando Abrams in the 14th over, Dellon De Costa and Gangabeharry Ramdhanie (18) chalked up a quick fire 56, with De Costa hammering an unbeaten 44 (2×4,5×6) in the Knightriders’ 187-4 in their allotted overs. Abrams claimed 2-38, while Melvern Adams had 1-40 and Trenton Daniels 1-36.

The Tigers got off to a positive reply with openers Decasey Williams and Orlando Abrams putting on 28 before off spinner Ally had both removed in the 5th over. Melvern Adams and Trenton Daniels tried to stage ‘operation rebuild’, but Ally who was only given one over, proved a handful as he returned to dismiss both batsmen with successive deliveries. All the other batsmen found the going tough as the Tigers were all captured for 128 in 17.3 overs.

Ally claimed 5-19, Beharry 2-32, Gafoor 2-20, while Dindyal took 1-28.

Aurora Knightriders collected the winning trophy from Village Captain Mr. Selvin Raphael, while Beharry took home the Man of the Match award.