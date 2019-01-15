Latest update January 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Aurora Knightriders defeat Mashabo Tigers to take Community Cup

Jan 15, 2019 Sports 0

 

An attractive half century (73) by Ravi Beharry and a five wicket haul by off spinner Reshad Ally guided Aurora Knightriders to an emphatic 60 runs victory over Mashabo Tigers last Sunday at the Mashabo Cricket Ground. The T/20 contest, which was organised by the Mashabo community, saw the Knightriders winning the toss and electing to bat in sweltering heat infront a packed and colourful crowd which included the Village Captain and other community leaders. After opener Deoraj Dindyal fell cheaply for 8, skipper Timur Gafoor (38) and ‘Mr. Consistent’ Ravi Beharry put together a solid 90 runs second wicket partnership with eye catching strokeplay.
When both fell to Orlando Abrams in the 14th over, Dellon De Costa and Gangabeharry Ramdhanie (18) chalked up a quick fire 56, with De Costa hammering an unbeaten 44 (2×4,5×6) in the Knightriders’ 187-4 in their allotted overs. Abrams claimed 2-38, while Melvern Adams had 1-40 and Trenton Daniels 1-36.
The Tigers got off to a positive reply with openers Decasey Williams and Orlando Abrams putting on 28 before off spinner Ally had both removed in the 5th over. Melvern Adams and Trenton Daniels tried to stage ‘operation rebuild’, but Ally who was only given one over, proved a handful as he returned to dismiss both batsmen with successive deliveries. All the other batsmen found the going tough as the Tigers were all captured for 128 in 17.3 overs.
Ally claimed 5-19, Beharry 2-32, Gafoor 2-20, while Dindyal took 1-28.
Aurora Knightriders collected the winning trophy from Village Captain Mr. Selvin Raphael, while Beharry took home the Man of the Match award.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – West Demerara Eagles FC are champs; Pouderoyen end 2nd

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – West Demerara Eagles FC...

Jan 15, 2019

  Eagles United of Stewartville emerged as the inaugural champions of the West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 Intra Association League which concluded...
Read More
Brenessa Thompson off to fiery start on US Circuit

Brenessa Thompson off to fiery start on US

Jan 15, 2019

Narayan Ramdhani begins 2019 on high note

Narayan Ramdhani begins 2019 on high note

Jan 15, 2019

Guyana’s road to FIBA Americas tourney continues next month

Guyana’s road to FIBA Americas tourney...

Jan 15, 2019

Aurora Knightriders defeat Mashabo Tigers to take Community Cup

Aurora Knightriders defeat Mashabo Tigers to take...

Jan 15, 2019

“Don’t change our recipe for success” Crandon tells Coaching staff Jaguars Head Coach leaves tomorrow take up Windies Asst Coach appointment

“Don’t change our recipe for success”...

Jan 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • No confidence and democracy

      It is utter trite to describe a no-confidence motion as an act of treason. It gets more galling when a foreign government... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]